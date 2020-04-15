Weather Alert for locally heavy rainfall with isolated severe storms

A slow-moving front stretching southwest to the northeast will be a focal point for downpours and thunderstorms today. Strong to isolated severe storms possible with tornadoes and locally heavy rain. Wet weather will slowly end this evening as the front slides southeast Thursday morning. High pressure returns bringing partly cloudy skies and near seasonal temperatures through Friday.

Weather Alert Day: Rounds of rainfall with strong to isolated severe storms, tornadoes. Showers and storms near and along I-10 will move into Southeast Georgia this morning and then spread across northeast Florida this afternoon, early evening. Showers and storms will slowly wind down after sunset tonight.

RESOURCES: Interactive radar, weather alerts, forecast

Showers and storms likely, isolated severe possible, 60-80 percent with higher chances over Northeast Florida this afternoon. Afternoon highs in the 60s to 70s for southeast Georgia, 70s across northeast Florida. Wind NW/NE 5-10 mph.

TODAY

Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy and cool. Wake up temperatures under clearing skies in the 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Showers with storms return this weekend.

7am 72 - 40%

8am 72 - 40%

9am 73 - 60%

10am 73 - 70%

11am 72 - 70%

12pm 73 - 70%

3pm 74 - 80%

5pm 73 - 60%

8pm 70 - 40%

10pm 68 - 20%

Sunrise: 6:58 am

Sunset: 7:54 pm