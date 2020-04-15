Weather Authority Alert Day Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Looking forward it appears we will see another round of downpours tonight (Tuesday night) and then there will be another round of downpours for much of North Florida on Wednesday. That means, our welcomed rains have over stayed their welcome and additional rains at this point could lead to some flooding, especially when the rains are coming down at the peak.

Another 1-3″ of rain is expected across the entire area by tomorrow afternoon. Many places have already seen 1-3″, especially in Southern Georgia and Putnam and Southern St. Johns counties.

The Weather Authority Alert Day is primarily for inconvenient and possibly disruptive rains. Severe weather will be possible in our Southern counties from Lake City to St. Augustine, southward. The biggest threat will be for small tornadoes and strong gusty winds, significant lightning there too!

Worst of the weather will come in TWO rounds, overnight tonight then after an extended pause, another round on Wednesday. The timing is still hard to nail down, but most likely before the lunch hour, then later in the afternoon further southward.

Recent rains put area creeks and low lying spots filled with water, back roads in Georgia also turning into muddy roads with standing water.

The water was high in McCoys Creek, which is prone to flooding, but stayed within the creek’s banks.

Ponding formed along McCoys Creek Boulevard and on Ken Knight Drive on the Northside. Sidewalks along Hogan’s Creek were also submerged.

Earlier on Tuesday, a radar-indicated tornado near Interlachen during the lunch hour tracked east toward the St. Johns River, but the tornado warning was allowed to expire at 1:15 p.m. and there were no reports of damage.

The severe thunderstorm that prompted the warning continued to move east toward St. Johns County.

A drought index from a month ago shows a slight drought for much of our state. But within the last 24 hours, that changed significantly. We could see more rain this week than we did the entire month of March, which was not quite 4 inches.

We saw 3.95 inches of rain in March, 3.19 inches in February and 3.30 inches in January.

We will see a month’s worth of rain this week, squashing our slight drought conditions.

Tuesday evening, we will see passing downpours, with the heaviest rain over our inland areas and the least rain in Southeastern Georgia. Expect mostly cloudy skies and overnight lows sinking down into the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday will be wet, with widespread chances to see passing downpours, resulting in another half-inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain. By Wednesday night, most areas will have seen around 3-5 inches of beneficial rain this week, more than we got the entire month of March. We will see a few isolated severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts and the potential for hail. The potential for isolated tornadoes is low. Expect warm temperature in the upper 70s between showers and winds out of the west, and then out of the north, between 5-10 mph.

Thursday dries out a bit, but will not be bone dry. Expect mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures in the mid to low 70s. We will see 40% chances for you to see the scattered storms that develop.

Friday will be one of the drier days this week, under mostly cloudy skies we will warm into the upper 70s and you have a 30% chance to get rained on.

The weekend will not be as dry as you might hope. Saturday the chances for rain are higher, but we will still see some scattered storms on Sunday. Both days we will hit the mid-80s.