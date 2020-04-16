Put away the umbrellas and grab your sunglasses, Richard says we’ll get a break from the rain
Showers, storms this weekend
Cloudy skies with showers mainly south of I-10 this morning. Becoming breezy as skies clear this afternoon. Cloudy skies return Friday with scattered showers, storms returning Saturday.
Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy, cool and breezy. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind NE 15-20, gusts to 30 mph.
Friday: Cloudy and warmer with showers possible late. Wake up temperatures in the upper 40s to 50s for inland southeast Georgia, 50s to low 60s for inland northeast Florida, 60s along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the 70s area wide. Wind SE 5-10 mph.
Looking ahead: Showers with storms return this weekend.
7am 58 - 20%
8am 60 - 20%
9am 62 - 20%
10am 64
11am 66
12pm 67
3pm 69
5pm 68
8pm 65
10pm 63
Sunrise: 6:58 am
Sunset: 7:54 pm
