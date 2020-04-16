Put away the umbrellas and grab your sunglasses, Richard says we’ll get a break from the rain

Cloudy skies with showers mainly south of I-10 this morning. Becoming breezy as skies clear this afternoon. Cloudy skies return Friday with scattered showers, storms returning Saturday.

Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy, cool and breezy. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind NE 15-20, gusts to 30 mph.

Friday: Cloudy and warmer with showers possible late. Wake up temperatures in the upper 40s to 50s for inland southeast Georgia, 50s to low 60s for inland northeast Florida, 60s along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the 70s area wide. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Showers with storms return this weekend.

7am 58 - 20%

8am 60 - 20%

9am 62 - 20%

10am 64

11am 66

12pm 67

3pm 69

5pm 68

8pm 65

10pm 63

Sunrise: 6:58 am

Sunset: 7:54 pm