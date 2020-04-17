Fantastic Finally Friday, Richard says, not so fantastic Sunday, Monday
Severe Weather Possible late Sunday, Monday
Breezy and warmer this afternoon. Becoming cloudy tonight with a slight chance of showers. Showers with thunderstorms will increase in coverage Saturday. Sunday will see cloudy skies with scattered showers. Possible strong to severe weather late Sunday and Monday.
Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer with showers possible late. Breezy with wind from the ESE 15-20 mph, stronger gusts. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s area wide.
Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers, storms. Wake up temperatures in the 60s area wide. Afternoon highs in the low 80s inland, mid to upper 70s along our beaches. Showers and storms possible from 8am through 8pm, ramping up in coverage and strength 11am - 2pm. Rain chances 50-70 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Morning temperatures in the 60s under cloudy skies area wide. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Wind SW 5-10 mph. Rain chances 30-50 percent.
Looking ahead: Possible severe weather will start our week. Increasing rain with thunderstorms, possible tornadoes Monday.
7am 50
8am 52
9am 60
10am 66
11am 70
12pm 72
3pm 77
5pm 76
8pm 73
10pm 71
Sunrise: 6:56 am
Sunset: 7:55 pm
