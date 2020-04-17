Local understanding of tornado warning lags behind region

Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia residents know the least about tornadoes compared to any other region in Florida and most areas within the southeast based on a survey conducted by the University of Oklahoma.

The WxDash website shows survey data on how well people receive and pay attention to tornado warnings, how well they understand that information along with “objective” comprehension—what they actually know.

Just 51% of the participants understand the difference between watches and warnings and tornado and severe thunderstorm watches and warnings. In contrast, Florida's savviest respondents in the Panhandle comprehend 61% of the severe weather messaging.

Warnings are for imminent or occurring severe weather compared to watches which alert people to the potential for upcoming severe weather.

60% feel they subjectively understand that information compared to adults living other parts of the country. The statics boost to 77% comprehension—what people think they know.

60% feel they subjectively understand that information well compared to 77% comprehension—what people think they know, compared to adults living in local areas to other parts of the country. (.)

Nationally some key findings seen in the database: Men and women demonstrate roughly comparable levels of reception, objective comprehension, and response, but men have more confidence in subjective warning comprehension than women.

Tornado climatology has a relatively strong effect on tornado warning reception and comprehension, but little effect on warning response.

The findings suggest that geography, and the community differences that overlap with geographic boundaries, likely exert more direct influence on warning reception and comprehension than on response.