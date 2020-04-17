Stormy end to the weekend, start to next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Over the weekend the potential for strong to severe storms builds. We have good chances for strong storms on Saturday and on Sunday, especially overnight Sunday night into Monday, we see the potential for severe storms.

The timing could change, but currently it looks like the worst of the weather will be overnight Sunday night, which is especially dangerous, because people are sleeping and may not get warning of potentially dangerous weather.

The worst of the weather will be in Southeastern Georgia and in the Suwannee River Valley in Northeastern Florida. The potential threats within the severe storms include damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes.

Overnight Sunday into Monday morning

Rainfall will be heaviest to the north of the state line, between this weekend through Monday’s rainfall will be between an inch and an inch and a half in Southeastern Georgia and the Suwannee River Valley in Northeastern Florida. Closer to I-95 and our southern counties will see between half an inch of rain and an inch of rain.

Since we also expect between 1-2 inches of rain with another round of storms on Thursday, we may begin to see flooding along the Altamaha River by the end of next week.

Recent rainfall has pushed a few river basins including the Altamaha back into “Action” or Elevated stage. Showers and thunderstorms will return Saturday through Monday. Widespread totals are currently expected to be in the 1-2″ range, with isolated higher totals closer to 2-4″ possible that could lead to localized flooding. Longer range ensemble models are suggesting the Altamaha River Basin near Baxley could reach minor flood stage next week. National Weather Service of Jacksonville forecast discussion

The Storm Prediction Center places Southeastern Georgia under an enhanced risk for severe weather. Northeastern Florida is under a slight risk for severe storms, and our southern most counties are under a slight risk for severe storms.