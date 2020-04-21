Sunglasses and flip flops, Richard says add open windows and a smile

Becoming mostly sunny and warm. Pleasant open window weather continues through Wednesday. Showers with storms return Thursday.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with near seasonal afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny and cooler with near seasonal temperatures. Wake up temperatures in the low 50s in southeast Georgia, upper 50s to low 60s for northeast Florida, 60s along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s inland, 70s along our sandy shores. Wind ESE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Showers with storms return Thursday.

7am 61

8 am 63

10am 75

12pm 81

3pm 84

5pm 83

8pm 76

10pm 70

Sunrise: 6:52 am

Sunset: 7:58 pm