Open windows today, Richard says temperatures and storms will bring them down again

Wonderful Wednesday weather. Mostly sunny with temperatures perfect for open windows. Partly cloudy tonight with clouds increasing Thursday. Thursday will be a Weather Alert Day for potential severe weather late Thursday, early Friday.

Wednesday: Sunny and cooler with near seasonal temperatures. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s inland, 70s along our sandy shores. Wind ENE 5-15 mph. Partly cloudy late.

Thursday: Weather Alert Day for strong to severe late day storms. Wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s across southeast Georgia, 60s for northeast Florida. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s for southeast Georgia, upper 80s to low 90s for northeast Florida, lower 80s along our beaches. Strong to severe storms possible starting late in the day for southeast Georgia, late evening to overnight for northeast Florida.

Looking ahead: Scattered showers linger through early Saturday, drier Sunday.

7am 58

8 am 59

10am 70

12pm 75

3pm 79

5pm 78

8pm 73

10pm 71

Sunrise: 6:51 am

Sunset: 7:59 pm