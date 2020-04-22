Thursday Weather Authority Alert Day

Thursday is a Weather Authority Alert Day for severe weather arriving overnight into Friday.

Much won’t happen during the day Thursday with just a few stray showers over Georgia during the day, but a pre-frontal line of storms are expected in the early evening hours.

The alert kicks in at 3 pm.

We could see several rounds of severe weather across southeast Georgia through sunrise Friday. Timing for northeast Florida is set during the early morning hours Friday.

Storms here will come from the Suwannee River Valley of NE FL around 5 am Friday and track eastward across the I-10 corridor through 8 am.

Expect a tornado threat with hail with this system as it approaches SE GA late Thu afternoon into the evening.

The Jacksonville area could see high winds and some hail along with some localized flooding.