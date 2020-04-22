What’s with all the severe weather lately?

Get ready for the third bout of severe weather as another storm system heads into the First Coast Thursday night.

Why has it been such an active stretch of severe weather across the South this April?

This is the time of year for severe weather which begins in March and spans through April across Florida and Georgia.

Winds over 100 mph will approach north Florida Thursday setting the stage for severe weather as the jet stream takes a low track south. (tropical tidbits)

Our area is the first to get in on the action before the threat moves up into the southern Plains during April and May, and then farther north toward the Great Lakes states during the summer.

The cause of the severe weather is tied to the position of the jet stream. Its northward migration takes the severe weather threat with it on a seasonal cycle.

Blame the jet stream’s high wind speeds about 6 miles above the surface of the Earth for generating strong upward vertical motions in the air producing long lived severe thunderstorms.

Jet stream is a river of air blowing at high speeds about 6 miles high. (ucar)

The jet stream migrates northward as the weather warms in spring and summer, and typically resides across the northern tier of the country where the greatest concentration of severe weather can be found.

While our summer storms can get strong, typically they don’t last long as the more well organized types located under the jet stream.