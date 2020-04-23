Look at all this hail in Georgia

A confirmed tornado, hail and winds detected over 60 mph on Exact Track Doppler Radar blasted across southern Georgia Thursday afternoon leaving a trail of hail on the ground.

Several viewers sent in photos and videos of the hail storm.

Quarter size hail south of Waresboro, GA (wjxt)

Blackshear hail carpet photo taken by Jessica Campbell Long (wjxt)

Hail over 1″ is considered enough to cause damage and meets the threshold for a severe thunderstorm.

The severe weather will continue overnight into Friday morning. Areas farther south into Florida will have a better chance of seeing severe weather Friday including hail and isolated tornadoes during the morning and afternoon.