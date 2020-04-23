Tornados, high winds, hail cross Southeast Georgia

A line of severe storms moving east across South Georgia on Thursday afternoon dropped large hail, snapped trees and power lines, flipped an airplane and appears to have spawned up to three tornados as they marched toward the coast.

Winds over 100 mph were measured at various points as radar tracked the worst thunderstorms from Clinch and Coffee counties east into Ware, Brantley and Glynn counties between 1 and 3 p.m. A second strong cell moved through Charlton and into Camden counties after 3 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued warnings for radar-indicated tornados that at times prompted warnings for every county in Southeast Georgia. Eyewitness accounts verified tornados on the ground along Clough Bay Road in Waresboro, in Ware County, and Waynesville, in Glynn County, and along I-95 in northern Camden County.

Gail sent video of what appeared to be the Millwood tornado forming in Millwood, west of Waycross.

“We never saw the funnel hit the ground,” said Gail, who said she was watching her two young grandchildren. “We went inside and got into the laundry room.”

Hail between pea- and golfball-size hail fell across a wide swath of several counties as the storm marched toward the coast.

Jerry Connell said he believes it was straight-line winds that broke the lines that tied down a plane at an airport in Adel, flipping the aircraft.

Trees were reported down across the area, including one on a home in Clinch County.

