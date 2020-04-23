Weather Authority Alert Day, Richard says possible severe weather overnight

Weather Authority Alert Day starts at noon. Thunderstorms with locally severe storms expected first across southeast Georgia and then moving into northeast Florida this evening and overnight tonight, through early Friday morning.

Thursday: Weather Alert Day for strong to severe late day storms. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s for southeast Georgia, upper 80s to low 90s for northeast Florida, low to mid 80s along our beaches. Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon for southeast Georgia, late evening to overnight for northeast Florida.

Friday: Weather Alert Day continues through the start of your Friday for northeast Florida. Showers and storms will end around 8am-9am. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s.Afternoon highs in the low to mid areas area wide. Showers possible overnight, early Saturday.

Looking ahead: Showers with thunderstorms possible Saturday, Sunday becoming partly cloudy with near seasonal temperatures.

7am 62

8 am 64

9am 72

10am 78

12pm 85

3pm 89 - 20%

5pm 88 - 40%

8pm 82 - 50%

10pm 78 - 80%

Sunrise: 6:51 am

Sunset: 7:59 pm