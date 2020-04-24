½ to 3½ inches of rainfall in 24 hours: Why it could trouble your lawn if you don’t change this

Too much rain can cause problems for your lawns beyond the obvious flooding issues.

Excessive rain, like what has fallen during the past two weeks, can promote an abundance of weeds like the dreaded dollarweed.

Dollarweed usually appears in naturally wet places or where a gardener has overwatered.

In just the past 24 hours areas near Waycross to Brunswick received 3.5 to 1.5 inches of rain.

Rain totals in Georgia

Florida rain totals (.)

Save yourself some dollars to get rid of dollarweed, by adjusting your irrigation to once per week in the spring.

Be sure not to mix rotor head sprinklers with fixed spray heads because spray heads generally apply 2 to 4 times more water per square foot than rotors.

Generally, rotor zones should be set to at least 45 minutes to an hour (½ to ¾ inch per application). Spray zones are generally set between 20 and 30 minutes.