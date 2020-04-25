Calm, sunny and warm weekend ahead

Happy Saturday!

We’re starting off our morning with few areas of dense fog with visibility less than half a mile. Our visibility will improve throughout the morning.

Throughout the late morning/afternoon we’ll see a clearing in our skies leaving us with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s along the coast and low 90s inland this afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday morning we can expect a few passing clouds, lows in the mid 60s, and light winds out of the south.

Sunday morning will start off with a few clouds before sunny skies take over and afternoon highs climb into the mid to low 80s.

This sunny and dry (and slightly cooler- yay!) pattern will follow us into the beginning of the workweek with highs on Monday in the upper 70s and low 80s come Tuesday.