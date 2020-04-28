Hurricanes at home: webinars for 4th, 5th, and 6th graders from NOAA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center conducted webinars about hurricanes for 4th, 5th, and 6th graders living in U.S. states and territories along the Gulf and Atlantic coasts. These webinars focused on the job of a meteorologist, the weather hazards that come with hurricanes, and how meteorologists get you the weather information you need before a storm.

The webinars were divided up by state, to offer more personalized information for the kids about hurricanes. Below is the first webinar NOAA held for the state of Florida.

It starts with an introduction to hurricanes and introduces the several members of the panel. The first section explains what a meteorologist does and explains how the National Hurricane Center in Miami works.

Next one of the meteorologists from the National weather Service in Tampa Bay explained her position and how they coordinate with the National Hurricane Center. A meteorologist from the National Weather Service office in Miami explained what makes their office unique and their close connections with the National Hurricane Center.

NOAA held three webinars for the state of Florida, and each differed slightly, especially near the end when the panel took questions from the students. If you want to check out the second and third webinar for Florida, you can click here for the second, and here for the third.

The Georgia webinars are Tuesday April 28th and Thursday April 30th at 11am, so you can still register your child to participate in the webinar live and interact with the panel of experts.

To register your child, click the links below.

Georgia Session 1 at 11am on Tuesday, April 28: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2547014693983525389 11 am EDT

Georgia Session 2 at 11am on Thursday, April 30: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8465455988371570957