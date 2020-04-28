Storms expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Our only chance for rain this week arrives late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will push through our area ahead of a cold front.

The Storm Prediction Center places us under a marginal risk for severe storms. We are most concerned with the possibility of strong, damaging winds gusts and hail. The highest potential to see severe storms will be across Southeastern Georgia.

Marginal risk for severe storms across our area

We are not as concerned about tornadoes with this squall line as we have been with the previous bouts of stormy weather, the potential for rotation is lower Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Overnight threats of severe storms are dangerous because people are often sleeping, and unaware of warnings issued for their area. Click here to read about how to receive severe weather alerts overnight.

The showers and storms move through quickly and will not produce much rainfall accumulation, forecast models only show accumulations between a tenth of an inch and a quarter of an inch. That is good news for those that live along the Altamaha River, which is currently flooding from previous rainfall over the last three weeks.