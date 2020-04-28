Sunglasses and flip flops, Richard says it’s a terrific Tuesday
Storms return early Thursday
Sunny skies and mild temperatures will combine for a terrific Tuesday. Warmer Wednesday as clouds build. Afternoon showers, storms possible Wednesday, increasing in coverage Thursday. We will wake up to showers, storms Thursday with isolated strong to severe storms possible.
Tuesday: Open Window Weather! Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along the beaches. Partly cloudy and mild overnight.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer with showers possible during the afternoon, evening. Showers with storms possible overnight as a cold front moves in early Thursday. Wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s inlans, 60s along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Wind SE 10-15 mph.
Looking ahead: Showers with storms possible Thursday. A cool Friday leads to a HOT weekend.
7am 50
8 am 51
9am 57
10am 66
11am 73
12pm 76
3pm 80
5pm 79
8pm 74
10pm 70
Sunrise: 6:46 am
Sunset: 8:02 pm
