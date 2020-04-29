New educational programs from Kennedy Space Center for May

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A robust new roster of free, online content from Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex designed to engage with children in Elementary through High School, will continue throughout May 2020. A universe of topics, many that include an interactive, at-home activity, will be sure to entertain and enlighten even the most amateur space enthusiast. Following is the new schedule of featured topics for upcoming virtual lessons:

5/4 Earth/Moon/Sun distances

5/5 Alan Shepard (HAL)

5/6 Build a Mars Rover

5/7 Canadarm & End Effector

5/8 Aeronautics: Foam Glider

5/11 International Space Station

5/12 Geodesic Sphere

5/13 Inertia (Kugel Sphere & Microgravity)

5/14 Straw Rockets

5/15 Rover Tracks (MB1 Engineering & Ops)

5/18 Heat Shield

5/19 Neutral Buoyancy Lab

5/20 NASA Now/Orion EFT-1/SpaceX Dragon/Starliner

5/21 Fasten Your Seatbelt

5/22 Crew Dragon

5/25 Crewed Launches

5/26 LCC- Countdown to Launch

5/27 Build Your Own Crew Vehicle

5/28 Diaper Dissection (Spin-off)

5/29 Conservation of Momentum

The education team at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will be sharing the video experiences Monday through Friday at 12 p.m. ET. The interactive presentations can be viewed on Facebook at @KennedySpaceCenterVisitorComplex and on Instagram at @KennedySpaceCenter. The visitor complex also has downloadable activities that can be found at the following link: https://www.kennedyspacecenter.com/camps-and-education/educator-resources .

Here is a link of previous programs from the Kennedy Space Center if you missed them last month