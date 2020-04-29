Warmer Wednesday, Richard says showers and storms will move through after midnight
Showers, Storms Thursday
A little warmer today with increasing clouds late. Showers with thunderstorms, isolated strong to severe possible, after midnight Thursday. Showers and storms will push through early with clearing skies after 2pm. Cooler Friday under sunny skies.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer with isolated showers possible during the afternoon, evening. Showers with storms possible overnight as a cold front moves in early Thursday. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Wind SSE 15-20 mph.
Thursday: Showers with thunderstorms will start the day, continuing through early afternoon. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 70s across southeast Georgia, 70s to low 80s for northeast Florida. Wind WSW 10-15 mph. Clearing skies during the evening and overnight.
Looking ahead: Open window weather will wrap up the workweek. Air conditioners will be humming this weekend
7am 63
8 am 63
9am 68
10am 73
11am 77
12pm 79
3pm 83
5pm 81
8pm 77
10pm 74
Sunrise: 6:44 am
Sunset: 8:03 pm
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.