Warmer Wednesday, Richard says showers and storms will move through after midnight

A little warmer today with increasing clouds late. Showers with thunderstorms, isolated strong to severe possible, after midnight Thursday. Showers and storms will push through early with clearing skies after 2pm. Cooler Friday under sunny skies.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer with isolated showers possible during the afternoon, evening. Showers with storms possible overnight as a cold front moves in early Thursday. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Wind SSE 15-20 mph.

Thursday: Showers with thunderstorms will start the day, continuing through early afternoon. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 70s across southeast Georgia, 70s to low 80s for northeast Florida. Wind WSW 10-15 mph. Clearing skies during the evening and overnight.

Looking ahead: Open window weather will wrap up the workweek. Air conditioners will be humming this weekend

7am 63

8 am 63

9am 68

10am 73

11am 77

12pm 79

3pm 83

5pm 81

8pm 77

10pm 74

Sunrise: 6:44 am

Sunset: 8:03 pm