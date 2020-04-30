Showers, storms and then sun, Richard says near seasonal temperatures through Friday
Near record highs this weekend
A stormy start to your Thursday if you are an early riser. If you sleep in, clearing skies with mild day time highs. Showers and storms will push through this morning, clearing through the rest of the day. Cool and breezy Friday.
Thursday: Showers with thunderstorms early then clearing. Afternoon highs in the 70s across southeast Georgia, 70s to low 80s for northeast Florida. Wind WSW 10-15 mph. Clearing and cool overnight.
Friday: Coo and breezy under sunny skies. Morning temperatures in the upper 40s to 50s for southeast Georgia, 50s across northeast Florida, upper 50s to 60s beachside. Wind NW 15-20 mph. Clear and cool overnight.
Looking ahead: Near record highs this weekend.
7am 69 - 50%
8 am 70 - 30%
9am 71 - 20%
10am 74 - 20%
11am 76 - 10%
12pm 78
3pm 80
5pm 78
8pm 75
10pm 65
Sunrise: 6:43 am
Sunset: 8:04 pm
