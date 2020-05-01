Open window weather, Richard says it’s a mild start to your weekend

Sunny and breezy are just a couple of words to describe your Friday forecast. Other words are Open Window Weather! Near seasonal Saturday, warmer Sunday.

Friday: Cool and breezy under sunny skies. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind NW 10-15 mph. Clear and cool overnight.

Saturday: Cool and clear with wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s inland, Upper 70s to low 80s along the beaches. Wind SE 5-10 mph. Clear skies overnight.

Sunday: Warmer as skies become partly cloudy. Wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along our sandy shores. Partly cloudy overnight with patchy fog.

Looking ahead: Feeling like summer early next week.

7am 51

8am 52

10am69

11am 74

12pm 77

3pm 81

5pm 80

8pm 71

10pm 66

Sunrise: 6:42 am

Sunset: 8:04 pm