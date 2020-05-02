Seasonal and sunny weekend ahead

Happy Saturday!

We’re starting off our morning on the cooler side the low 50s with calm winds. Throughout the day we’ll be seasonal and sunny with highs in the mid to low 80s inland and upper 70s along the coast. Winds will be light out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Our skies will remain clear overnight with lows in the upper 50s, calm winds, and a chance for areas of patchy fog early Sunday morning.

More sunshine in our forecast Sunday with highs in the upper 80s and southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

This sunny and warm pattern will follow us into the workweek with highs in the upper 80s low 90s. Our next chance for scattered showers will move in on Wednesday.