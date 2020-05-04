Can you guess what this is underwater?

You can see for yourself hundreds of fish darting around in crystal clear water. It is all captured live and streamed to your device from the Coral City Camera.

In addition to colorful Parrotfish, hogfish and slender darting wrasses, big surprises sometimes show up like this manatee which swam right past the camera.

Wildlife Wednesday Wildlife Wednesday 🌊🐄 Check out this cool clip of a manatee cruising over the Coral City Camera! #DYK manatees gained the nickname "sea cow” because they are slow-moving and graze on aquatic plants? 🎥: Coral City Camera Tune in to the Coral City Camera at www.coralcitycamera.com or check out @coralcitycamera to see some of the awesome footage they take! - The Coral City Camera is an underwater camera streaming live (24/7) from an urban coral reef in Miami, Florida. A public art and scientific research project by Coral Morphologic produced with Bridge Initiative and Bas Fisher Invitational. Posted by Rescue a Reef Program on Wednesday, April 29, 2020

The Coral City Camera streams live from an urban reef located along the shoreline at the Port of Miami in about 10 feet of water. It was deployed by Coral Morphologic as a hybrid art-science research project.

Marine biologists sample and record the site’s water parameters while using the camera as a research tool to monitor an adjacent coral nursery that houses fragments of brain corals from urban habitats in order to investigate their resilience.

Miami Harbor underwater from live stream camera (coral city camera)

Sediments and poor water quality and negatively impact corals by reducing crucial sunlight needed for the tiny coral animals growth.

One of the research goals of the Coral City Camera is to understand how these ‘urban corals’ live in a high turbidity environment, and to understand if there are changes in fish abundance and behavior that correlate to changes in visibility, weather, and time of year.

Scientists benefit and you can be entertained watching the fascinating world happening under the waters of Biscayne Bay.