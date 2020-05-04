Near record highs under sunny skies, Richad says cloudy, cooler conditions midweek
Showers possible midweek
Sunny start to the week with near record highs under mostly sunny skies. Showers try to develop mid week as temperatures return to near seasonal values.
Monday: Sunny and warm with highs in the lower 90s inland, mid to upper 80s along our beaches. Wind WSW 10-15 mph. Mostly clear and mild tonight.
Tuesday: Patchy fog under mostly clear skies with 60s to low 70s inland and along our beaches. Near record highs under partly cloudy skies. Low 90s inland with mid to upper 80s along our beaches. Wind WSW 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy with patchy fog overnight.
Looking ahead: Cooler under cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers Wednesday, early Thursday.
7am 60
8am 61
10am 79
11am 83
12pm 87
3pm 90
5pm 89
8pm 81
10pm 75
Sunrise: 6:40 am
Sunset: 8:06 pm
