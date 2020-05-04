Near record highs under sunny skies, Richad says cloudy, cooler conditions midweek

Sunny start to the week with near record highs under mostly sunny skies. Showers try to develop mid week as temperatures return to near seasonal values.

Monday: Sunny and warm with highs in the lower 90s inland, mid to upper 80s along our beaches. Wind WSW 10-15 mph. Mostly clear and mild tonight.

Tuesday: Patchy fog under mostly clear skies with 60s to low 70s inland and along our beaches. Near record highs under partly cloudy skies. Low 90s inland with mid to upper 80s along our beaches. Wind WSW 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy with patchy fog overnight.

Looking ahead: Cooler under cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers Wednesday, early Thursday.

7am 60

8am 61

10am 79

11am 83

12pm 87

3pm 90

5pm 89

8pm 81

10pm 75

Sunrise: 6:40 am

Sunset: 8:06 pm