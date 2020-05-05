Near record highs today, Richard says showers possible early Wednesday

It's like two holidays in one. Taco Tuesday and Cinco de Mayo! Near record highs under partly cloudy skies today. Showers with storms arrive early Wednesday followed by rapid clearing. Near seasonal temperatures to follow.

Tuesday: Near record highs under partly cloudy skies. Low 90s inland with mid to upper 80s along our beaches. Wind SW 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy with patchy fog overnight.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies with patchy fog to start the day. Showers possible early followed by rapid clearing during the afternoon, 30-40 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s area wide. Wind NW 10-15 mph. Clear and cool overnight.

Looking ahead: Near seasonal temperatures behind the cold front, showers possible Mother's Day.

7am 63

8am 64

10am 80

11am 84

12pm 87

3pm 91

5pm 90

8pm 82

10pm 77

Sunrise: 6:39 am

Sunset: 8:07 pm