Cloudy, breezy Richard says a few showers today then clear and cool tonight
Cool and sunny days close the work week
Cloudy with showers possible today followed by rapid clearing and cooler temperatures. Sunny, cool and breezy Thursday, Friday.
Wednesday: Showers possible followed by rapid clearing during the evening, 20-30 percent, mainly south of I-10. Afternoon highs in the 80s area wide. Wind NW 10-15 mph. Clear and cool overnight.
Thursday: Much cooler under clear skies. Wake up temperatures in the 40s to low 50s for southeast Georgia, 50s for northeast Florida. Sunny and breezy with highs in the 70s area wide. Wind NW 10-15 mph. A great night to check our some celestial sights.
Check out Rebecca's summary of what is going on in our nighttime skies.
https://www.news4jax.com/weather/2020/05/05/your-neck-is-going-to-hurt-from-looking-up-this-week-meteor-showers-a-supermoon-and-a-spacex-launch/
Looking ahead: Cloudy and breezy this weekend with showers likely Mother's Day.
7am 66
8am 68
10am 79
11am 83
12pm 85
3pm 88
5pm 87
8pm 74
10pm 66
Sunrise: 6:39 am
Sunset: 8:07 pm
