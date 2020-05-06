Cloudy, breezy Richard says a few showers today then clear and cool tonight

Cloudy with showers possible today followed by rapid clearing and cooler temperatures. Sunny, cool and breezy Thursday, Friday.

Wednesday: Showers possible followed by rapid clearing during the evening, 20-30 percent, mainly south of I-10. Afternoon highs in the 80s area wide. Wind NW 10-15 mph. Clear and cool overnight.

Thursday: Much cooler under clear skies. Wake up temperatures in the 40s to low 50s for southeast Georgia, 50s for northeast Florida. Sunny and breezy with highs in the 70s area wide. Wind NW 10-15 mph. A great night to check our some celestial sights.

Check out Rebecca's summary of what is going on in our nighttime skies.

https://www.news4jax.com/weather/2020/05/05/your-neck-is-going-to-hurt-from-looking-up-this-week-meteor-showers-a-supermoon-and-a-spacex-launch/

Looking ahead: Cloudy and breezy this weekend with showers likely Mother's Day.

7am 66

8am 68

10am 79

11am 83

12pm 85

3pm 88

5pm 87

8pm 74

10pm 66

Sunrise: 6:39 am

Sunset: 8:07 pm