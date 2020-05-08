Another dry and breezy day results in elevated fire danger

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The past few days have been dry and breezy, which are key ingredients for a controlled fire to become out of control.

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has named Friday, May 8 an “Elevated Fire Danger” day.

What does this mean?

This means our weather conditions are dry and breezy with humidity values at a minimum of 25-30% and our winds are southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Drought conditions as of May 7, 2020 (National Drought Mitigation Center)

Although northeast Florida and southeast Georgia are NOT in a drought, these conditions can still cause scheduled burns to become out of control.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has their own way to determine our fire risks across the state. They use a scale called the Fire Danger Index (FDI) which estimates the potential for a fire to start and require suppression action on any given day.

Forecast Fire Danger Indices (Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services)

On their website, you can also look up the current county burn bans across the whole state of Florida.

As of May 8, the only county that has a burn ban is Bradford County. Duval County is always under a burn ban.