Fantastic Friday Richard says cloudy skies with showers this weekend

Mostly sunny skies will become partly cloudy tonight. Showers with isolated storms possible Saturday, becoming widespread south of I-10 Sunday.

Friday: Near seasonal temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s inland, upper 70s along our beaches. Wind SW 10-15 mph. Becoming cloudy late.

Saturday: Cloudy skies with showers possible early with rounds of wet weather expected through the day. Morning lows in the 50s to low 60s with showers possible. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Cloudy skies with showers possible overnight.

Mother's Day: Cloudy skies with showers, areas of rain, isolated storms mainly south of I-10. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s. Showers with storms, some locally heavy mainly south of I-10.

Looking ahead: Near seasonal temperatures early next week.

7am 48

8am 50

10am 69

11am 75

12pm 78

3pm 82

5pm 80

8pm 74

10pm 69

Sunrise: 6:37 am

Sunset: 8:08 pm