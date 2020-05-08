Fantastic Friday Richard says cloudy skies with showers this weekend
Wet Mother’s Day
Mostly sunny skies will become partly cloudy tonight. Showers with isolated storms possible Saturday, becoming widespread south of I-10 Sunday.
Friday: Near seasonal temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s inland, upper 70s along our beaches. Wind SW 10-15 mph. Becoming cloudy late.
Saturday: Cloudy skies with showers possible early with rounds of wet weather expected through the day. Morning lows in the 50s to low 60s with showers possible. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Cloudy skies with showers possible overnight.
Mother's Day: Cloudy skies with showers, areas of rain, isolated storms mainly south of I-10. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s. Showers with storms, some locally heavy mainly south of I-10.
Looking ahead: Near seasonal temperatures early next week.
7am 48
8am 50
10am 69
11am 75
12pm 78
3pm 82
5pm 80
8pm 74
10pm 69
Sunrise: 6:37 am
Sunset: 8:08 pm
