Fire danger climbs as dry conditions persist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The lack of rain, low humidity, and breezy conditions are the perfect recipe for wildfires. The Florida Forest Services’s Fire Danger Index shows we have a high to extreme risk for a forest fire to start.

The Florida Forest Service uses the Wildland Fire Danger Index (FDI) for estimating the potential for a fire to start and require suppression action on any given day .It does not consider how quickly any fires that do start will grow, or how difficult they will be to suppress. Updated once every day at 4:45 p.m. Eastern / 3:45 p.m. Central.

Duval and Nassau counties hive the highest risk, they are in the Extreme fire danger level. Baker, Clay, and Putnam counties are all placed in the Very High range. Other area counties are placed in the High risk category.

How local counties rate on the index

What is the Fire Danger Index?

According to the Florida Forest Service’s website, The Wildland Fire Danger Index (FDI) is a continuous reference scale for estimating the potential for a fire to start and require suppression action on any given day. The FDI in Florida uses two separate components: the forecast/actual Energy Release Component and the forecast/actual minimum relative humidity. The forecast FDI is based on the National Weather Service forecast for that particular area, the actual is based on the observations taken at 1 p.m.

What do the different ranges mean?

LOW FIRE DANGER

Fuels do not ignite readily from small firebrands although a more intense heat source, such as lightning, will likely start fires in duff or punky wood. Weather and fuel conditions will lead to slow fire spread, low intensity and relatively easy control with light mop-up. There is little danger of spotting. Controlled burns can usually be executed with reasonable safety.

MODERATE FIRE DANGER

Fires can start from most accidental causes, but with the exception of lightning fires in some areas, the number of starts is generally low. Expect moderate flame length and rate of spread. Short-distance spotting may occur, but is not persistent. Fires are not likely to become serious and control is relatively easy.

HIGH FIRE DANGER

All fine dead fuels ignite readily and fires start easily from most causes. Unattended brush and camp fires are likely to escape. Fires spread rapidly and short-distance spotting is common. Fires may become serious and their control difficult unless they are attacked successfully while small.

VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER

Fires start easily from all causes and immediately after ignition, spread rapidly and increase quickly in intensity. Spot fires are a constant danger. Fires burning in light fuels may quickly develop high intensity characteristics such as long-distance spotting and fire whirlwinds when they burn in heavier fuels. Both suppression and mop-up will require an extended and very thorough effort. Yard Waste burning is not recommended. Fire restrictions may be in effect.

EXTREME FIRE DANGER

Fires start quickly, spread furiously, and burn intensely. All fires are potentially serious. Development into high intensity burning will usually be faster and occur from smaller fires than in the very high fire danger class. Every fire start has the potential to become large. Expect extreme, erratic behavior. No Yard Waste burning should take place in areas with extreme fire danger. Fire restrictions are generally in effect.