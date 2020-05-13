Partly cloudy and warmer today, Richard is watching a developing low over the Caribbean

Below normal temperatures continue under partly cloudy skies. This trend will continue through the rest of the week. Warmer weekend temperatures with a slight chance of showers.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s inland, 70s along our sandy shores. Wind ENE 10-20 mph. Patchy fog under partly cloudy skies overnight.

Thursday: Patchy fog with wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s inland, 60s along our beaches. Afternoon highs will remain slightly below normal with low to mid 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Wind SE 10-15 mph. Patchy fog overnight and early Friday.

Tropics: Here we go... a broad area of low pressure is expected to develop late this week or early this weekend a couple of hundred miles north of the Bahamas. Conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system. A subtropical depression or storm is likely to form this weekend while it moves northeastward over the western Atlantic. Formation through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent. Formation through 5 days...high...70 percent. Local impacts: None

Looking ahead: Warmer weekend with a slight chance of showers.

7am 56

8am 58

9am 68

10am 74

11am 76

12pm 78

3pm 81

5pm 80

8pm 75

10pm 71

Sunrise: 6:33 am

Sunset: 8:12 pm