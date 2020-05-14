Near seasonal temperatures under partly cloudy skies, Richard says the Tropics are waking up early

Cloudy at times as temperatures warm to near seasonal values. Warmer this weekend with a slight chance of showers. Tropics get an early start with possible weekend development.

Thursday: Near seasonal afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s inland, 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Cloudy at times this afternoon. Wind E 15-20 mph. Patchy fog overnight and early Friday.

Friday: Continued warm under partly cloudy skies. Morning lows in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along the beaches. Wind ESE 15-20 mph. Partly cloudy with patchy fog overnight.

Tropics: We continue to watch a broad area of low pressure that is expected to develop late this week or early this weekend a couple of hundred miles north of the Bahamas. Conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system. A subtropical depression or storm is likely to form this weekend while it moves northeastward over the western Atlantic. Formation through 48 hours...low...near 10 percent. Formation through 5 days...high...70 percent.

Looking ahead: Warm weekend with a slight chance of showers.

7am 60

8am 62

9am 73

10am 75

11am 77

12pm 79

3pm 82

5pm 81

8pm 77

10pm 73

Sunrise: 6:33 am

Sunset: 8:12 pm