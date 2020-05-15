How to plant a tree

Having trees around the house increases home value and provides curb appeal not to mention the welcome cooling shade in the summer.

It is an investment that you want to ensure survives planting. Here are some tips to give your tree a green strong start.

First, be sure to selecting plants graded by the nursery industry as “Florida No. 1 or better” to help avoid root problems and disease which may be a problem with plants with less quality.

It takes some effort and money to plant larger trees but the payoff lasts for decades if you ensure planting success. (Wjxt)

Make sure to dig the hole three times wider than the root ball and keep it’s top about 10 percent above the surrounding soil. Sloping the hole outward to the top directs rainwater toward the roots.

Remember, never pick up trees by the trunk or limbs which can damage young roots. Instead, cut away the container.

Refill the hole with existing soil after completely flooding the hole to remove any air pockets that would allow the roots to dry out.

Backfill with a raised ring of dirt around the tree at the edge of the root ball. Again, this focuses water directly down into the root ball.

Hold off on fertilizing at planting. This has not been shown to be beneficial and should only be done after a season’s growth.

You may be able to skip pruning unless you notice any dead, dying, broken, or crossing branches which should be removed.