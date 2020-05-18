Showers with storms today, Richard says an unsettled pattern could bring much needed raini this week

A warm start to the week with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon, evening. An unsettled pattern continues through the week with above normal afternoon highs. Arthur nears the Carolina coast line and the Outer Banks.

Monday: Warmer under cloudy skies with showers, thunderstorms, 40-60 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, low 80s along our sandy shores. Wind SW 10-15 mph. Showers possible overnight along with patchy fog.

Tuesday: Patchy fog with wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Increasing clouds with scattered showers and storms, 20-40 percent. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, low 80s along our beaches. Patchy fog with showers overnight.

Tropics: The center of Arthur is nearing the North Carolina coast with rainbands.

LOCATION...33.5N 76.6W

ABOUT 85 MI...135 KM S OF MOREHEAD CITY NORTH CAROLINA

ABOUT 135 MI...215 KM SSW OF CAPE HATTERAS NORTH CAROLINA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...45 MPH...75 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...NNE OR 20 DEGREES AT 14 MPH...22 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1002 MB...29.59 INCHES

Looking ahead: Warm workweek with showers, storms possible daily.

7am 68

8am 70

9am 77

10am 81

11am 82

12pm 84

3pm 87

5pm 85

8pm 77

10pm 75

Sunrise: 6:32 am

Sunset: 8:13 pm