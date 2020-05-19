A toatsy Tuesday then a wet Wednesday, Richard says much needed rain for some

A warm start to the week with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon, evening. An unsettled pattern continues through the week with above normal afternoon highs. Arthur nears the Carolina coast line and the Outer Banks.

Tuesday: Showers early the partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along our beaches. Patchy fog with showers possible overnight.

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s with patchy fog possible. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s across southeast Georgia, mid to upper 80s across northeast Florida. Rain and storms chances increase through the day, 60-70 percent with most coverage along and north of I-10.

Looking ahead: Scattered showers with near seasonal to above normal temperatures continue this week.

12pm 87

3pm 90

5pm 88

8pm 82

10pm 77

Sunrise: 6:29 am

Sunset: 8:16 pm