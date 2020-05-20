Partly cloudy and warm, Richard says summer like temperatures with a slight chance of showers Thursday
Above normal temperatures, mainly dry Memorial Day Weekend
Partly cloudy and warm today with a slight chance of showers, storms mainly north of I-10. Better chances for widespread rainfall Thursday. Friday and your upcoming weekend will feel like summer with a slight chance of showers.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon, mainly north of I-10. Afternoon highs in the 80s across southeast Georgia, upper 80s to low 90s across northeast Florida. Rain and storms chances increase through the day, 40-70 percent. Clearing skies overnight.
Thursday: Slight better chances for showers and storms. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s for southeast Georgia, 80s to low 90s across northeast Florida. Rain chances increase through the late afternoon, early evening to an average of 40-60 percent.
Looking ahead: A hot Memorial Day weekend with above normal temperatures and slim chances of showers, storms.
7am 68
8am 70
9am 77
10am 81
11am 84
12pm 86
3pm 90
5pm 89
8pm 82
10pm 77
Sunrise: 6:29 am
Sunset: 8:16 pm
