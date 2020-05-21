More clouds than sun today, Richard says showers, storms possible north of I-10

Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warm today with showers and embedded storms north of I-10. Friday and your upcoming weekend will feel like summer with a slight chance of showers.

Thursday: Slight better chances for showers and storms. Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s for southeast Georgia, low 90s across northeast Florida. Rain chances increase through the afternoon, early evening to an average of 40-60 percent.

Friday: Above normal temperatures with a slight chance of afternoon showers, storms. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s area wide. Afternoon highs in the 90s inland, 80s along our beaches. Showers possible, 20-40 percent.

Looking ahead: A hot Memorial Day weekend with above normal temperatures. Isolated afternoon showers and storms will be possible.

7am 69

8am 71

9am 78

10am 82

11am 84

12pm 86

3pm 90

5pm 88

8pm 82

10pm 78

Sunrise: 6:28 am

Sunset: 8:17 pm