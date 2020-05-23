Hot and sunny with sea breeze showers

Happy Saturday!

We’re in for a sunny and hot weekend. Saturday afternoon highs will approach the low to mid 90s inland and upper 80s low 90s along the coast. Beaches will have a nice sea breeze after the lunch hour. As the sea breeze moves inland a few showers and thunderstorms will develop bringing brief heavy downpours to those west of I-95.

Temperatures will drop back into the 80s along the coast after the sea breeze kicks in. Sunshine will be seriously strong, so don’t forget sunscreen!

Watch for rip currents and keep safe during this Memorial Day weekend.

Sunday, we wake up around 70 degrees and warm up into the low 90s again under partly cloudy skies. Expect a 20% chance for an afternoon shower to fire up to the west of I-95.

Memorial Day will be breezier and not as hot, hitting the upper 80s during the afternoon. We have a 30% chance for an afternoon showers and a few more clouds in the sky.

Tuesday through Friday will be not AS hot, topping out in the mid 80s with breezy conditions expected. Chances for rain will be in the 30% range.