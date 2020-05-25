Memorial Day forecast

Heavier rain over the southern half of the state will travel our way increasing the rain chance through Wednesday. For Memorial Day most of the showers target areas south of Jacksonville.

Today should not be a rainy as tomorrow. In fact showers and thunderstorms will be very limited today north of Jacksonville into southeast Georgia.

Temps reach the upper 70s to low to mid 80s. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s for inland areas and in the lower 70s near the coast and along the St Johns River.

Tuesday through Wednesday rain increases as low pressure lifts over the state. Breezy onshore flow will increase shower and thunderstorm activity.

Tomorrow should be the wettest day with 70% rain chance. Breezy conditions today and Tuesday keeps the risk current risk high along the coast.

On Wednesday, the inverted trough will be exiting to our north less onshore wind flow will boos temperatures warmer back into the upper 80s to low 90s.