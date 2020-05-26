Much needed rain returns, Richard says keep the umbrella close by

Cloudy and breezy with rounds of showers, downpours and thunderstorms. A tropical low pressure area will lift north bringing breezy conditions with rounds of wet weather. Heaviest amounts will be along our coastal zones today. Appreciable daily rain chances continue this week.

Today: Breezy with showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind , east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Mostly cloudy tonight with showers possible.and isolated thunderstorms possible, 20 percent.

.Wednesday Partly cloudy with showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80 to low 90s. Wind south winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Partly cloudy overnight with showers possible, 20 percent.

Looking ahead: Daily rain chances with rainfall totals averaging close to an inch area wide through early Saturday. Locally heavy amounts possible with thunderstorms.

7am 74

8am 76

9am 77

10am 78

11am 79

12pm 80

3pm 78

5pm 77

8pm 76

10pm 74

Sunrise: 6:26 am

Sunset: 8:20 pm