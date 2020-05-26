Tropical flow means umbrella days for Jacksonville all week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Umbrella days are back as a deep tropical flow extends from the Caribbean to Maine this week.

Up through May 18, there was officially less than 1/10th of an inch of rain. But for the next few days rainfall amounts will be between 1-2 inches for most locations throughout Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida.

Part of this plume of deep tropical moisture will be a possible tropical low development. This system will be off the Georgia coast late Tuesday evening. This low will unlikely develop into a full-blown tropical storm, with the National Hurricane Center only giving it a 20% chance of developing.

Part of the reason it is unlikely to fully develop is the rather elongated region of deep tropical moisture. From the Caribbean to Maine, being so stretched out, the wind field to allow for a more concentric wind field will make it hard to develop.

The interesting twist (or, lack thereof) will be a dry patch on the backside of the low should develop over the launch site Wednesday morning allowing for better weather at The Cape.

Once the low moves into North Carolina late Wednesday, heavy rain will shift there. Up to 4″ of rain may fall along the coastal areas of North Carolina.

Meanwhile, the plume of deep tropical moisture will reestablish itself such that Jacksonville’s rain chances will remain very elevated though Friday and into parts of the weekend.

Hence, umbrella days are back for Jacksonville. Expected amounts could reach 2 inches in some backyards.

Coastal Low may allow for a small window of dry air for the launch Wednesday