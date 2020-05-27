Cloud with showers, then cloudy with storms, Richard says umbrella weather continues

Cloudy and breezy with rounds of showers, downpours and thunderstorms. The tropical low that we have been watching will lift north bringing rounds of showers, storms.through this evening. Heaviest amounts will be along our coastal zones again today. Elevated daily rain chances continue this week.

Wednesday: Cloudy with showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon, evening. Highs in the upper 80 to low 90s. Wind SE winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Cloudy overnight with showers possible, 20 percent.

Thursday: Scattered showers and storms continue. A chance of showers early will give way to scattered afternoon thunderstorms, 60-70 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s with patchy fog under cloudy skies. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Cloudy with showers possible overnight.

Tropics: Hurricane season starts Monday, June 1. Currently we are watching an area of low pressure over the Atlantic with a 30 percent chance of formation in both the 2 day and 5 day windows. While formation does not seem likely, rain, some locally heavy, will continue today.

Looking ahead: Daily rain chances with increasing rainfall totals through Saturday. Locally heavy amounts possible with thunderstorms.

7am 73

8am 74

9am 78

10am 80

11am 83

12pm 85

3pm 87

5pm 86

8pm 82

10pm 79

Sunrise: 6:26 am

Sunset: 8:20 pm