Showers with storms today, Richard says drier days to come

Partly cloudy and hot with scattered showers, storms this afternoon through tonight. Friday more showers and storms, some isolated strong to severe. The weekend will start wet with drier days starting Sunday. Hurricane season starts Monday.

Thursday: Scattered showers and storms continue. A chance of showers early will give way to scattered afternoon thunderstorms, 60-70 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Cloudy with showers possible through 10 pm.

Friday: Scattered showers and storms, isolated strong to severe, 70-90 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s with showers possible. Afternoon highs in the 80s across southeast Georgia, upper 80s to low 90s for inland northeast Florida, 80s along our beaches. Cloudy skies with showers possible overnight.

Tropics: Bertha continues to weaken, but will continue to spread rain through the Virginias.

Looking ahead: Wet start to the weekend. Sunday looks like it will be better for getting outside.

7am 73

8am 76

9am 80

10am 84

11am 86

12pm 88

3pm 90

5pm 88

8pm 84

10pm 80

Sunrise: 6:26 am

Sunset: 8:21 pm