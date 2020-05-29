Scattered showers, storms today, Richard says half the weekend will be wet

Becoming cloudy and hot with scattered showers, storms this afternoon through tonight. Isolated storms could become severe. Scattered showers, storms continue Saturday with less activity Sunday.

Friday: Scattered showers and storms continue. A chance of showers early will give way to scattered afternoon thunderstorms, 70-90 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Feels like temperatures around 95 degrees. Showers, storms possible through 10 pm.

Saturday: Scattered showers and storms, isolated strong to severe, 60-80 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s with showers possible. Afternoon highs in the 80s across southeast Georgia, upper 80s to low 90s for inland northeast Florida, 80s along our beaches. Cloudy skies with showers possible overnight.

Sunday: Scattered showers and storms, isolated strong to severe possible, 20-40 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s with showers possible. Afternoon highs in the 80s across southeast Georgia, upper 80s for inland northeast Florida, 80s along our beaches. Cooler overnight temperatures.

Tropics: We are watching a developing system in the Atlantic with the potential for another storm developing in the Caribbean in the first part of June.

Looking ahead: Wet start to the weekend. Sunday looks like it will be better for getting outside.

7am 71

8am 73

9am 79

10am 82

11am 85

12pm 87

3pm 90

5pm 88

8pm 82

10pm 78

Sunrise: 6:26 am

Sunset: 8:21 pm