Scattered showers, storms today, Richard says half the weekend will be wet
Tracking the tropics too
Becoming cloudy and hot with scattered showers, storms this afternoon through tonight. Isolated storms could become severe. Scattered showers, storms continue Saturday with less activity Sunday.
Friday: Scattered showers and storms continue. A chance of showers early will give way to scattered afternoon thunderstorms, 70-90 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Feels like temperatures around 95 degrees. Showers, storms possible through 10 pm.
Saturday: Scattered showers and storms, isolated strong to severe, 60-80 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s with showers possible. Afternoon highs in the 80s across southeast Georgia, upper 80s to low 90s for inland northeast Florida, 80s along our beaches. Cloudy skies with showers possible overnight.
Sunday: Scattered showers and storms, isolated strong to severe possible, 20-40 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s with showers possible. Afternoon highs in the 80s across southeast Georgia, upper 80s for inland northeast Florida, 80s along our beaches. Cooler overnight temperatures.
Tropics: We are watching a developing system in the Atlantic with the potential for another storm developing in the Caribbean in the first part of June.
Looking ahead: Wet start to the weekend. Sunday looks like it will be better for getting outside.
7am 71
8am 73
9am 79
10am 82
11am 85
12pm 87
3pm 90
5pm 88
8pm 82
10pm 78
Sunrise: 6:26 am
Sunset: 8:21 pm
