Mix of sun and clouds with afternoon sea breeze storms

Happy Saturday!

We’re off to another warm start today with temperatures in the 70s with a few clouds in the sky.

Saturday afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s low 90s with humidity kicking in making it feel like the mid 90s outside. Our rain chances will increase later Saturday afternoon into the evening along the sea breeze and I-95. Storms will subside overnight.

Sunday will be a little drier. We wake up to partly cloudy skies and warm quickly into the upper 80s and low 90s. We will see a few scattered storms after 3pm, about half of the storms we saw Saturday.

Monday kicks off a sunny, drier, breezy, not as hot weather pattern that sticks around through the middle of the week.