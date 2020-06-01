Cloudy and warm with storms possible, Richard says drier days to come, grab your sunglasses

Cloudy and warm with afternoon showers, storms possible. A weak cold front will push through tonight bringing slightly cooler temperatures through midweek. Showers and storms increase late week and this weekend.

Today: A slight chance of isolated showers and storms this afternoon, 20-30 percent. Afternoon highs under cloudy skies in the upper 70s to 80s. Feels like temperatures in the 90s. Breezy with wind from the northeast 15-20 mph. Partial clearing tonight.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild. Wake up temperatures in the low to mid 60s inland, upper 60s to low 70s beaches. Afternoon highs under partly cloudy skies in the 80s. Wind ESE 5-15 mph. Mostly clear skies overnight.

Tropics: Fromer Tropical Storm Amanda could reform in the southern Gulf this week. Current formation chances 60 percent for the next two days, 70s percent over the next 5 days.

Looking ahead: Wet weather returns late this week and this weekend.

7am 74

8am 75

9am 76

10am 79

11am 80

12pm 82

3pm 84

5pm 82

8pm 77

10pm 74

Sunrise: 6:24 am

Sunset: 8:23 pm