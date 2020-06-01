Remnants of Pacific tropical storm may reform in Gulf

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Today marks the beginning of hurricane season and it’s already been an unusual one, with two storms forming prior to the start of the season. Tropical Storm Arthur formed on May 12 and Bertha formed on May 25. The unusual theme continues, a tropical storm that formed in the Pacific, Amanda, has broken down while crossing Mexico but now looks like it will reform in the Gulf.

If and when this system redevelops, the Pacific name for the storm, Amanda, would not be used, we would name it the next name on the Atlantic list, Cristobal.

A large area of disturbed weather, associated with the remnants of eastern Pacific Tropical Storm Amanda, is located over the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico. This disturbance is forecast to move northwestward over the southeastern portion of the Bay of Campeche later today or tonight where environmental conditions are expected to be conducive to support development, and a new tropical depression is likely to form within the next day or so.

The system is then forecast to drift west or west-southwest over the southern Bay of Campeche through the middle of the week. Interests along the coast of the Bay of Campeche should monitor the progress of this disturbance. Regardless of tropical cyclone formation, heavy rainfall is likely to continue over portions of southern Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Belize, and western Honduras during the next few days. For additional information on the rainfall threat, see products from your national meteorological service.

The formation chance through 48 hours is high with an 80% chance to reform as a new tropical depression or storm.

Today marks the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season, which will run until November 30. Long-term averages for the number of named storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes are 12, 6, and 3, respectively.

Two tropical storms, Arthur and Bertha, already formed this year in May. The next named storm that develops this season will be Cristobal.

Below is a still shot of the Euro model forecast for next Monday, June 8. While long-range forecasts like this has considerable margins of error, both the GFS and the Euro have consistently show a similar forecast over the last several days.

The Euro eventually shows the potential storm moving towards Texas next week.

Multiple 2020 hurricane season outlooks have been released and they are trending toward an active year. They’re forecasting an above-average -- more than six -- hurricanes this season, which begins June 1.

Some are even calling for an “extremely active” season -- more than nine hurricanes.

There are over a dozen forecasts published. And even though the official forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration won't come until May 21, a strong consensus in the forecasts across the industry indicates the US is in for an active season.

"In general, the consensus between seasonal hurricane forecasts this year is greater than it has been the past few years," says Phil Klotzbach, research scientist in the Department of Atmospheric Science at Colorado State University

Typically, these early forecasts vary a little bit more.

This year the average forecast -- for all 13 groups that have submitted to Seasonal Hurricane Predictions -- is eight hurricanes and 17 named storms.