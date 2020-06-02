Partly cloudy and pleasant, Richard says grab those sunglasses
Showers with storms return this weekend
Partly cloudy and pleasant today with cooler temperatures and less humidity. A little warmer Wednesday with showers and storms returning late this week, weekend.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and nice. Afternoon highs under partly cloudy skies in the 80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Wind ESE 10-20 mph. Mostly clear, mild overnight.
Wednesday: Patchy fog with mild morning temperatures. Wake up temperatures in the 60s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along our beaches. Afternoon highs under partly cloudy skies in the mid to upper 80s inland, lower 80s along our beaches. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers late, 20 percent.
Tropics: Tropical Depression number Three has formed over Mexico and the southern Gulf of Mexico. Strengthening is expected and TD 3 will become Tropical Storm Cristobal.
Looking ahead: Wet weather returns late this week and continues this weekend.
7am 68
8am 70
9am 75
10am 78
11am 81
12pm 82
3pm 84
5pm 82
8pm 77
10pm 73
Sunrise: 6:24 am
Sunset: 8:24 pm
