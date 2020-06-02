Partly cloudy and pleasant, Richard says grab those sunglasses

Partly cloudy and pleasant today with cooler temperatures and less humidity. A little warmer Wednesday with showers and storms returning late this week, weekend.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and nice. Afternoon highs under partly cloudy skies in the 80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Wind ESE 10-20 mph. Mostly clear, mild overnight.

Wednesday: Patchy fog with mild morning temperatures. Wake up temperatures in the 60s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along our beaches. Afternoon highs under partly cloudy skies in the mid to upper 80s inland, lower 80s along our beaches. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers late, 20 percent.

Tropics: Tropical Depression number Three has formed over Mexico and the southern Gulf of Mexico. Strengthening is expected and TD 3 will become Tropical Storm Cristobal.

Looking ahead: Wet weather returns late this week and continues this weekend.

7am 68

8am 70

9am 75

10am 78

11am 81

12pm 82

3pm 84

5pm 82

8pm 77

10pm 73

Sunrise: 6:24 am

Sunset: 8:24 pm