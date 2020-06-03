Warm and cloudy today, Richard says umbrella weather returns

High pressure slides east of the area through the day. Deep tropical moisture returns Thursday with increasing showers and thunderstorms. Unsettled pattern continues through the weekend.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with near seasonal temperatures. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, upper 70s to lower 80s along our beaches. Cloudy with a chance of showers late, 20 percent.

Thursday: Rain returns with below normal temperatures. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s under cloudy skies. Afternoon highs in the lower 80s. Showers with thunderstorms through the day with higher totals in the southern part of our area, 60-80 percent.

Tropics: Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to churn in the southern Gulf taking aim on coastal Louisiana and Texas, based on the NHC forecast.

Looking ahead: Wet weather returns tomorrow and continues this weekend.

7am 62

8am 64

9am 73

10am 78

11am 81

12pm 85

3pm 87

5pm 85

8pm 80

10pm 76

Sunrise: 6:24 am

Sunset: 8:24 pm