Wet weather returns, Richard says Mother Nature will water your gardens
Locally heavy rainfall early next week
Deep tropical moisture will stream across the Gulf bring rounds of rain to our forecast circle. Heaviest rainfall will be south of I-10 with models indicating deepest amounts between highway 301 and I-75. This pattern will continue through the end of the week and this weekend.
Thursday: Rain returns with below normal temperatures. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Showers with thunderstorms through the day with higher totals south of I-10 and between highway 301 and I-75, 70-90 percent. Wind SSE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Cloudy with showers and embedded thunderstorms, 60-70 percent. Wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind SW 5-10 mph.
Tropics: Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to churn over Yucatan, Mexico bringing heavy, potentially flooding, rainfall. Current forecast from the NHC brings tropical impact to Louisiana and Texas late Sunday, early Monday.
Looking ahead: A wet pattern starts today and continues through the weekend. Heaviest rainfall expected early next week as Cristobal makes landfall for the second time along coastal Louisiana.
7am 72
8am 73
9am 76
10am 78
11am 79
12pm 80
3pm 83
5pm 81
8pm 78
10pm 75
Sunrise: 6:24 am
Sunset: 8:25 pm
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.