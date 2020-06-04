Wet weather returns, Richard says Mother Nature will water your gardens

Deep tropical moisture will stream across the Gulf bring rounds of rain to our forecast circle. Heaviest rainfall will be south of I-10 with models indicating deepest amounts between highway 301 and I-75. This pattern will continue through the end of the week and this weekend.

Thursday: Rain returns with below normal temperatures. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Showers with thunderstorms through the day with higher totals south of I-10 and between highway 301 and I-75, 70-90 percent. Wind SSE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Cloudy with showers and embedded thunderstorms, 60-70 percent. Wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

Tropics: Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to churn over Yucatan, Mexico bringing heavy, potentially flooding, rainfall. Current forecast from the NHC brings tropical impact to Louisiana and Texas late Sunday, early Monday.

Looking ahead: A wet pattern starts today and continues through the weekend. Heaviest rainfall expected early next week as Cristobal makes landfall for the second time along coastal Louisiana.

7am 72

8am 73

9am 76

10am 78

11am 79

12pm 80

3pm 83

5pm 81

8pm 78

10pm 75

Sunrise: 6:24 am

Sunset: 8:25 pm